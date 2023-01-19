Thursday, January 19, 2023
     
DCW chief Swati Maliwal dragged by car, driver arrested: Delhi Police

According to Delhi Police, while she was reprimanding the driver after he asked her to sit in his car, her hand got stuck in car's window. Driver Harish Chandra suddenly pulled up glass window.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2023 15:08 IST
In a shocking incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters, at around 3.11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2.

According to Delhi Police, while she was reprimanding the driver after he asked her to sit in his car, her hand got stuck in the car's window. Driver Harish Chandra suddenly pulled up the glass window. 

 

"Accused, Harish Chandra, 47, was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. A medical examination of the accused & victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at the same location," Delhi Police said.

On December 31, Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres. The police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

