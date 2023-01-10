Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
Cash van looted at ATM near Jagatpur flyover, guard shot dead: Delhi Police

Loot & Murder: A security guard was shot dead in the firing during the loot of the cash van in Delhi.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2023 18:39 IST
A guard was shot dead during the loot.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC A guard was shot dead during the loot.

A cash van was fired at and looted at ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover on Tuesday evening and a guard was shot dead in the incident, said Delhi Police official.

A call was received at around 5 PM regarding a firing incident with loot of a cash van, he added.

"Police team rushed to the spot and found the call to be true and further investigation is underway," the official said.

At around 4:50 pm today, one cash van had arrived at ICICI ATM near JagatPur Flyover for depositing cash. One person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled away taking the money.

The guard is found brought dead to the Hospital.

