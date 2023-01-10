Cash van looted at ATM near Jagatpur flyover, guard shot dead: Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC A guard was shot dead during the loot.

A cash van was fired at and looted at ICICI ATM near Jagatpur flyover on Tuesday evening and a guard was shot dead in the incident, said Delhi Police official.

A call was received at around 5 PM regarding a firing incident with loot of a cash van, he added.

"Police team rushed to the spot and found the call to be true and further investigation is underway," the official said.

At around 4:50 pm today, one cash van had arrived at ICICI ATM near JagatPur Flyover for depositing cash. One person came from behind and fired at the cash van guard and fled away taking the money.

The guard is found brought dead to the Hospital.