Delhi: Man, woman found dead in Bawana hotel, probe underway

Delhi: A man and woman were found dead in a hotel room in the national capital's Bawana area. As per initial reports, the woman had injury marks on her neck while the man had dried marks of froth on his mouth. A foul smell was also emanating from the man's body.

The police have also found a blood-stained knife and sulfa powder on the spot, informed outer north district police.

Cops further informed that the crime and FSL teams have inspected the scene. Prima facie, it looks like the man first killed the woman and died by suicide by consuming sulphas.

According to the CCTV footage, nobody entered the room after the entry of the man and woman. An FIR under sections of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The owner of the hotel first alerted the police regarding two bodies in the room.

According to the hotel's reception record, the deceased man and woman were 21 years old. They checked into the hotel around 10 am.

