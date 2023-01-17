Ahead of Republic Day, terror plot busted in Delhi, police on hunt for 4 suspects

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The terror suspects received weapons from Pakistan

In a major success, Delhi Police on Tuesday busted a terror plot just ahead of Republic Day. According to reports, the police are also hunting for four other terror suspects, besides the two who were arrested last week from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell sources, the terror suspects received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in touch with their handlers on the other side of the border through a social media app. "Delhi Police looking for 4 other suspects. They received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in contact with handlers in Pak on the Signal app. They got weapons at an unidentified location in Uttarakhand which is being verified," sources said.

Earlier in January, two terrorists were arrested from the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, according to the police, were tasked to carry out the targeted attacks in various states.

"Their handlers sitting at the border sent instructions on the Signal app, after which they shared the location of the bag full of weapons through Google Maps. About 8 people are involved in this module of terrorists out of which 4 can still be present in India only. 2 terrorists were used to provide weapons and 2 were used to send the Google location of the weapons to their bosses by keeping the weapons at a particular location," sources said.