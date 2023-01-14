Aftab Poonawala cut Shraddha Walkar's body into pieces using a saw, reveals autopsy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Poonawalla (Left)

Shraddha Walkar murder: Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her boyfriend and live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, was cut into pieces with a saw, reveals her post-mortem analysis.

According to the Delhi Police, a post-mortem analysis of Shraddha Walkar's 23 bones was conducted which revealed that they were cut into pieces using a saw.

The Delhi Police may file the chargesheet in the case in the last week of January.

A couple of weeks ago, police officials informed that the DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest and from blood found at Aaftab Poonawala's house matched with samples of her father.

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the forest and its nearby area while searching for Walkar's body parts.

Shraddha was allegedly strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed in various parts of the capital by Poonawala.

"In the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Delhi Police has received the DNA report from CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory), Lodhi Road. The DNA report is helpful.

"We have also received report of his (Poonawala's) polygraph test from FSL, Rohini, and this report will also help in investigation," Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters earlier.

Delhi Police arrested 28-year-old Poonawala on November 12.

During interrogation, he confessed to killing 27-year-old Walkar and chopping her body parts into 35 pieces, police had said.

Following his confession, the police scanned through various forest areas and even a pond in Madangir was emptied to look for Walkar's missing body parts.

(With inputs from PTI)

