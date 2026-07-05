Newlywed dies after fall from third floor of flat in Delhi; family alleges dowry harassment, murder

New Delhi:

A 28-year-old woman, who had been married for less than three months, died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony. While police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, the woman's family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder.

The deceased, identified as Akriti, was living in Pushp Vihar and worked as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur. She got married on April 24 this year. The incident took place on Saturday at the B-Block of the NDMC Flats in Palika Kunj.

Police said she was found with critical injuries after the alleged fall and was immediately taken to the AIIMS. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

In a statement, police said, "The deceased, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after an alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors declared her brought dead."

As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, the police have started the required legal process.

Police said they are examining every aspect of the case and the enquiry is continuing. Statements of the woman's relatives and other witnesses are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

Incident being projected as suicide, says victim’s family

Meanwhile, Akriti's family has strongly denied that she died by suicide. They alleged that her husband and his family murdered her over dowry-related demands and were trying to present the incident as a suicide.

Her younger brother claimed that the incident was being projected as a suicide to protect those responsible. He said his sister, the eldest among the siblings, was mentally strong and responsible, making it difficult for the family to believe that she would take her own life.

The family also alleged that Akriti had faced physical assault and harassment from her husband after the marriage. They said the marriage was a love-cum-arranged that had taken place only about two-and-a-half months ago, adding that the short duration of the marriage made the circumstances of her death even more suspicious.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

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