New Year's eve in Delhi: Check traffic advisory, metro restrictions and other details before you step out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Year's eve: If you are planning to step out to ring in the New Year at popular spots in the national capital, make sure to plan your route in advance as the Delhi Police have announced major traffic diversions and restrictions for the public for December 31 night, as large crowds are expected at places like Connaught Place and India Gate. These measures include road closures, vehicle diversions, and limited access to certain areas to manage the large number of partygoers expected. To avoid inconvenience, it's advisable to leave early and be prepared for the traffic changes in the city.

The Delhi Police will also deploy nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain law and order situation in the capital city on the New Year's eve. Nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary personnel, will be on the ground to check hooliganism and traffic violations, police said.

Delhi Police traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has put in place special traffic arrangements for the New Year's Eve celebrations around Connaught Place and India Gate to manage the large expected crowds. Starting from 8 pm on December 31, 2024, there will be specific traffic restrictions and diversions that will impact both private and public transport vehicles.

"Connaught Place, India Gate are the main points in New Delhi district, which always witness huge crowds on New Year. To manage this, the traffic police will impose restrictions in Connaught Place after 8 pm, wherein we enforce diversions at around 12 points on roads leading to Connaught Place. We will allow only those who have a valid parking label. Apart from this, we will divert the rest of the vehicles. Around 400 of our traffic police personnel will be deployed. Apart from this, there will be around 48 bike patrolling teams in the area. Along with this, our team will be deployed with alcohol meters to check and prosecute drunk drivers," Dhal Singh, DCP Traffic, New Delhi, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Traffic restrictions in Connaught Place

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Police on X, no vehicles will be permitted to proceed towards Connaught Place area beyond several key points such as the roundabout at Mandi House, the roundabout at Bengali Market, the north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing, RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, and Kasturba Gandhi Road.

Traffic arrangements around India Gate

The Delhi police have also made elaborate arrangements at and around India Gate to regulate both pedestrian and vehicular traffic during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed through the C-Hexagon area at India Gate and may be diverted from Q-Point, the roundabout at Sunheri Masjid, Rajpath, Rafi Marg, the roundabout at Windsor Place, the roundabout at Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road, the roundabout at Mandi House, and Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road.

The police also advised people to use alternative routes for travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station, such as Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Road. People have been advised to use the metro for their travels.

Delhi metro restrictions for New Year

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also issued an advisory, stating that exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed after 9 pm. Entry will be open till the last train passes the station. Service will remain available as per the regular timetable on the rest of the metro network.

"As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2023), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk metro station," read the DMRC statement.

Also Read: Delhi metro update: No exit from Rajiv Chowk station after 9 pm on New Year’s Eve

Also Read: Delhi AIIMS to double emergency beds, enhance facilities security with AI technology