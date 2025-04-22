New policy in works: Delhi Police to visit school dropouts, provide counselling and career options As per the proposed policy, police will visit the homes of kids in Delhi who have dropped out of school and provide them with counselling and probable career options to keep them away from any disruptive activities.

New Delhi:

A new policy is in the works in the national capital to focus on providing a better life path to the youth with the Delhi government directing the education department to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to identify dropouts from the city's government schools.

This data would then be shared with the Delhi Police every six months, following which the cops would come knocking at the doors of those children who dropped out of school and enquire about the reason behind the decision and what lies ahead of them and provide counselling and career guidance accordingly, The Indian Express has reported.

After dropping out of school, many students likely started working or moved away from the city. However, if any are found to be idle, the police will use available data to locate them, offer counselling, and help guide them towards better career opportunities, a police officer was cited in the report.

Bid to curb crime by juveniles

He added that 85 per cent of those involved in crimes last year were first-time offenders.

The officer stated that Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra issued instructions to the Education Department earlier this month during a meeting of the coordination committee. This committee, formed by the new BJP government in Delhi, oversees matters related to home affairs, policing, and law and order.

During the April 4 meeting, two aspects were discussed: Providing the list of school dropouts to Delhi Police and establishing anti-drugs clubs and boys’ clubs in the city, the officer said.

The Education Department was directed to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within 15 days to ensure the automatic sharing of dropout data with the police every six months.

“Delhi Police has been running its community policing programme, Yuva, since 2017 in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship,” the officer noted. “It aims to prevent criminal behaviour among youth aged 17–25 by offering skill-development courses. These are available to school dropouts, victims of crime, juvenile offenders, economically disadvantaged youth, children affected by drug abuse, orphans, and families entangled in criminal cases.”

Regarding the formation of anti-drugs and boys’ clubs, the officer mentioned that policy drafts are already in place with the Higher Education and Education Departments. Special Secretary (Home) has been asked to call a meeting in the next two weeks to outline the policies and resolve any pending issues, he said.

Delhi Police already runs boys’ clubs in several districts to engage at-risk youth in constructive activities, steering them away from crime. Now, directives have been issued to set up boys’ clubs in all districts, alongside anti-drugs clubs aimed at raising awareness among students about the dangers of substance abuse.