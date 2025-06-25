New parking rules at New Delhi Railway Station from today: Free drop for 8 minutes, Rs 250 after 15 | Details Northern Railway has introduced an access-controlled drop-off system at New Delhi Railway Station’s Ajmeri Gate entrance starting June 25. Vehicles will be allowed to halt for free for up to 8 minutes; beyond that, a fee of Rs 50 will be charged for up to 15 minutes, and Rs 200 thereafter.

New Delhi:

Starting Wednesday, June 25, access to New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) will become more streamlined as Northern Railway introduces an access-controlled drop-off system, starting with the Ajmeri Gate side. Under the new system, the first eight minutes after entry will be free. However, if a vehicle remains beyond that, a charge of Rs 50 will apply between 8 and 15 minutes, and Rs 200 for anything beyond 15 minutes, adding up to Rs 250 for those exceeding the time limit.

Officials said the move is aimed at decongesting one of the busiest transit points in the capital, where unregulated waiting by vehicles has long choked entry lanes, especially during peak hours. Vehicles parked for extended periods block lanes and create jams. A previous fee-based system failed as the contractor exited mid-way.

Access control, FASTag integration planned

The new contractor, appointed through a Rs 14.5 crore annual tender, will set up access control systems with boom barriers at entry and exit points. Payment will be accepted via FASTag or paper tokens issued at kiosks upon entry and collected at exit gates.

Separate areas for pickups, longer waits

Only vehicles dropping passengers will be allowed into the main drop-off zone. For pickups, where wait times typically exceed eight minutes, drivers are advised to use the VIP or general parking lots nearby. These zones follow regular parking charges based on duration.

Officials urge drivers to follow designated routes

A senior railway official said the goal is to prevent haphazard halts and streamline traffic. “During peak hours, drop lanes choke up due to cars waiting unnecessarily. With this system, only quick drop-offs will be allowed in the inner zone,” he added.

Current chaos forces passengers to walk with luggage

The unregulated halt-and-go area often results in long queues of cars, autos, and cabs during the morning and evening rush. In many cases, cab drivers refuse to approach entry points at Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj due to traffic, forcing passengers to walk several hundred metres with their luggage.