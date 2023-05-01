Follow us on Image Source : L-G VK SAXENA (TWITTER) New Delhi: '1,200 metric tonnes of garbage removed from Yamuna' claims Delhi L-G V K Saxena

New Delhi: Around 1,200 metric tonnes of garbage has been removed till now during the first phase of the river cleaning operation under the NGT-appointed high-level committee's supervision. The Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Sunday informed that improvement in key parameters has been witnessed. The second phase of the operation will commence today focusing on the cleaning of the Yamuna banks and desilting of midstream muck.

Completion of the first phase

"Inspected 11-km Signature Bridge-ITO Barrage stretch of Yamuna on completion of the first phase of high-level committee-monitored Yamuna cleaning operations. Happy to share, significant improvement in key parameters in Yamuna with the removal of 1200 metric tonnes of garbage from the river since work started on February 12," Saxena tweeted.

Delhi L-G further tweeted, "the 2nd phase will commence tomorrow with focus on transformation through cleaning of Yamuna banks and desilting of midstream muck. The cleaning of Najafgarh Drain has also yielded desired results in terms of BoD level coming down significantly on an year on year basis."

He said the success of the cleaning operation is evident from the fact that 30 motorboats could simultaneously cruise through the river for 11 km between Wazirabad and ITO. "Participation of society at large-industry, students, pujaris, media & common people apart from govt agencies has certainly made an encouraging difference. Testimony to it is that 30 Motor boats could simultaneously cruise through the river for 11 KM between Wazirabad & ITO," a series of his tweet reads.

