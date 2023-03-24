Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) New Delhi: Three men allegedly dupe Russian national of 20,000 US dollars posing as fake crime branch officers

New Delhi: Three men allegedly duped a Russian national of 20,000 US dollars by posing as fake crime branch officers. The Russian national, named Shurlaeva Daria has lodged a complaint of being duped. Delhi Police on Friday informed that a case has been registered under sections 419, 420 and 34 of IPC.

Case has been registered

The case has been registered at Tughlak Road Police Station after the cops received the complaint from the Russian national. Delhi Police informed that a probe has been initiated and an investigation is underway.

'A Russian national, Shurlaeva Daria logged a complaint of being duped of 20,000 US dollars. Three men allegedly duped the victim by posing as fake crime branch officers. Case registered under sec 419, 420 & 34 of IPC at Tughlak Road Police station. Probe initiated: Delhi Police,' reads a tweet from ANI.

ALSO READ | Gurugram: Woman duped of Rs 20 lakh by fraudsters posing as 'Mumbai cops'

ALSO READ | Swami Nithyananda's ‘fake country’ Kailasa dupes 30 US cities with ‘Sister City’ scam: Report