New Delhi Station Stampede: How and when the tragedy took place? Know what RPF says in its report on incident The RPF, in its report, has said that the Mahakumbh Special Train was scheduled to arrive at platform 12. However, the announcement was made later that it would arrive at platform 16. The congestion at the stairs led to stampede.

The Railway Police Force (RPF) has prepared a detailed report on the tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that left 20 dead. In its report, the railway police said that after the departure of Shivganga Express from platform number 12 at 8 pm, a huge crowd of passengers started gathering on the platform.

The report further added that the paths leading to platform number 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 were completely jammed and so, the RPF inspector advised the station director to run the special train early. Given the rush, the RPF Inspector asked the railway team selling 1,500 tickets every hour for Prayagraj to immediately stop selling tickets.

The report stated that an announcement was made at 8:45 pm that the Kumbh Special train going to Prayagraj would leave from platform number 12, but after some time it was again announced at the station that the Kumbh Special train would leave from platform number 16.

Hearing the announcement, the passengers of Prayagraj Special from platforms 12-13 and 14-15 ran to climb the foot over bridges 2 and 3 via the stairs. Meanwhile, the passengers of another train were descending the stairs which led to massive congestion. The worsened situation led to the stampede.

Death count rises to 20

It must be noted that the railways had earlier said that the platform of the train was not changed. The death count in the stampede has also risen to 20. The report mentioned that 20 people lost their lives in the accident.

Read the complete report here:

Reported by: Anamika Gaur