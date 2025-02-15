New Delhi station chaos: Ashwini Vaishnav says situation under control, special trains being run

Follow us on Image Source : X Ashwinin Vaishnaw on New Delhi station chaos

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reacted to the chaotic incident reported at the New Delhi railway station. He assured that the 'situation is under control' and Railways is also running special trains to evacuate sudden rush. A stampede-like situation occurred on platform number 14 and 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station as a huge crowd gathered here to reach Mahakumbh.

Over 10 people were injured on Saturday due to a huge rush at New Delhi Railway Station. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said that there was no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

'Situation under control', says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway minister will soon reach the NDLS railway station. He reacted to the incident and stated, "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS) Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will reach Delhi Railway Station shortly and will visit the injured in various hospitals. Railways is running two Kumbh Special trains on demand of the passengers. The incident was reported as a large number of devotees suddenly reached the station to travel to Prayagraj.

As per the officials the Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14. "As per CMI, every hour 1,500 general tickets were sold by railways due to which the station got overcrowded and became uncontrollable. There was a stampede at platform number 14 and near escalator near platform no.16," the DCP said.

