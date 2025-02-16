New Delhi Railway Station stampede: Railways announce compensation of Rs 10 lakh those killed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ambulances outside the New Delhi railway station after a stampede occurred.

The stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station has left 18 people dead and over a dozen injured, among which women and minors were also killed. The Railways on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh, the Railways said.The stampede broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

It was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Mahakumbh is underway, on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his grief at the death of people in a stampede that occurred Saturday evening at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Vaishnaw said on X, "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident."

Delhi Police to scan CCTV footage from railway station

Delhi Police on Sunday launched an investigation into the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events before the chaos erupted, sources said.

"Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time," a police source said.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said that at the time of incident the Patna-bound Magadh Express was standing at platform number 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was stationed at platform number 15.

"Some people who were coming down from the footover bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others," he said, citing the cause of the stampede.

Sources said delays in train departures and the sale of 1,500 general tickets every hour may have created a chaotic situation at the New Delhi Railway station.