Stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station, several people rescued in unconscious condition

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station, several passengers rescued in unconscious condition.

A stampede-like situation was on Saturday reported at New Delhi Railway Station. Preliminary reports suggest that there was a stampede on platform number 14 and 15. Many passengers have been rescued in unconscious condition.

The development comes as a huge crowd reached the New Delhi railway station for Mahakumbh. Most of these passengers were those who did not have confirmed train tickets. According to the Railways, the situation is currently under control now.

It should be noted that two Kumbh Special trains are running on demand of the passengers. The incident was reported as a large number of devotees suddenly reached the station to travel to Prayagraj.

The Indian Railways officials and Delhi Police are currently on the spot to control the situation. And probe is underway to find out how these people came without tickets.

Sources told India TV that there was no stampede at the railway station but the crowd was so heavy that it caused suffocation-like situation for the people who are currently undergoing treatment. The incident is said to have reported at around 8:00 pm. Some passengers have also been sent through two special trains for treatment.