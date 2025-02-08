New Delhi Election Results: BJP's Parvesh Verma defeats Arvind Kejriwal in big jolt to AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal concedes defeat from New Delhi constituency.

New Delhi: In a big jolt to the AAP, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat from New Delhi constituency after briefly taking the lead over his BJP rival Parvesh Verma, according to the Election Commission website. Kejriwal's vote tally stood at 18,097 and Verma had 19,267 votes at the end of the eighth round of counting. The trends showed the BJP was leading in 45 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats.

The development comes at a time when Kejriwal was seeking re-election for the fourth time and hoped to win the New Delhi assembly seat which is his stronghold for the last three elections.

In the meantime, BJP candidate from New Delhi assembly seat Parvesh Verma celebrated his victory after he defeated AAP national convener and former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal.



While the AAP has dominated the political landscape in Delhi for the last 10 years, the BJP has been out of power in the city since 1998. The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and was hoping for a resurgence, seemed headed for its third straight washout.



Delhi, with 1.55 crore eligible voters, recorded a turnout of 60.54 per cent in the February 5 elections.