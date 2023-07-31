Delhi CM Kejriwal meets L-G ahead of tabling of Bill in Parliament to replace services ordinance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Kejriwal meets L-G

New Delhi: AAP convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas. According to sources, the meeting lasted more than half an hour, however, there were no comments from either side on the details of the meeting. This meeting was "cordial" and the two constitutional functionaries discussed issues related to the national capital, claimed sources.

This meeting took place in the backdrop of a Bill which will be tabled in the Parliament soon, seeking to replace an ordinance on matters related to services in Delhi. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will introduce in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"It was basically a reach-out meeting that took place close on the heels of a Van Mahotsav programme held at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary recently, where a bonhomie was witnessed between Saxena and Kejriwal who attended the event together," a source said.

Earlier on May 11, the Supreme court that the elected dispensation of Delhi will have executive control over services matters including the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the Delhi government. Soon after a week, the Centre issued the ordinance.

In reaction, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court. The Bill seeks to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Ordinance, 2023.

The Ordinance specifies that the Delhi Legislative Assembly will not have the power to legislate on ‘services’, expands the discretionary powers of the Lieutenant-Governor, and establishes the National Capital Civil Services Authority.

(with inputs from PTI)