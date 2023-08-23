New Delhi: Carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 meeting leads to traffic congestion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Carcade rehearsal ahead of G20 meeting leads to traffic congestion

New Delhi: Ahead of the G20 summit scheduled in the national capital next month, the Delhi Police on Wednesday held a carcade rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan. Special arrangements for carcade rehearsal have triggered traffic congestion on some roads, Delhi Traffic police said.

Delhi Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter) and said “Due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh Bypass, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg and Gurgaon Road till 11 AM. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

Mock drill was conducted earlier

Earlier, on August 21, Delhi traffic police conducted a mock drill exercise on major roads connecting Pragati Maidan - the main venue of the summit, with various hotels in the City, to review restriction and diversion arrangements. Multiple teams of traffic police personnel were deployed at different junctions and barricades were erected at diversion points and junctions as part of the exercise.

The venue of the summit will be the newly opened International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre named 'Bharat Mandapam' at Pragati Maidan. Delhi Police started preparations a few months ago and have been training staff who are to be deployed at various locations.

G20 Summit in September

In addition, police are training their staff to handle chemical and biological weapons and also focus on their soft skills. The G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

Many heads of state and diplomats including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil society.

All private and government offices in the city will remain closed on September 8-10, while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in New Delhi will be shut during these three days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved a proposal in this regard in view of the G20 Summit.

