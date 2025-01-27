Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Will Arvind Kejriwal beat Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit to create record again?

New Delhi Assembly Election 2024: The New Delhi Assembly constituency is set for a high-stakes battle in the 2025 elections as AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will take on BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Congress candidate Sandeep Dixit.

New Delhi Assembly Election 2024: Key candidates

The key candidates for the New Delhi seat are Arvind Kejriwal from the AAP, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the BJP and Sandeep Dikshit from the Congress.

New Delhi Assembly Constituency

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is one of the 70 constituencies in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 40 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency comes under the New Delhi Lok sabha constituency. In 2020, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 21697 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bansuri Swaraj won from New Delhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 78370 votes by defeating Somnath Bharti of the Aam Aadmi Party.

New Delhi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 145894 voters in the New Delhi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 79795 were male and 66098 were female voters.

No voter belonged to the third gender. 556 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in new Delhi in 2020 was 221 (179 men and 42 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the New Delhi constituency was 137851. Out of this, 76015 voters were male, 61828 were female and six belonged to third gender. There were 1040 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Delhi in 2015 was 73 (46 men and 37 women).

New Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The New Delhi constituency in Delhi will go to the polls on February 5.

New Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The result for New Delhi will be declared on February 8 (Saturday), along with the other 69 constituencies in Delhi.

What happened in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal won the seat with a margin of 21697 votes (28.45%). He was polled 46758 votes with a vote share of 61.01%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sunil Kumar yadav, who got 25061 votes (32.75%). Congress candidate Romesh Shobarwal stood third with 3220 votes votes (4.21 %).

In the 2015, Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal won the seat. He was polled 57213 votes with a vote share of 64.14%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma got 25630 votes (28.73%) and was the runner-up.

New Delhi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

993: Kirti Azad - Bharatiya Janata Party

1998: Sheila Dikshit - Indian National Congress

2003: Sheila Dikshit - Indian National Congress

2008: Sheila Dikshit - Indian National Congress

2013: Arvind Kejriwal - Aam Aadmi Party

2015: Arvind Kejriwal - Aam Aadmi Party

2020: Arvind Kejriwal - Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi Assembly Elections

