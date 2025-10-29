NDMC increases off-road, indoor parking fees under GRAP Stage-II from Oct 29: All you need to know Under the revised structure, parking for four-wheelers will now cost Rs 40 per hour instead of Rs 20, while two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 per hour. Bus parking fees have been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 300 per hour.

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday increased parking fees at all off-road and indoor parking sites in the NDMC area following the implementation of Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which has been triggered due to worsening air quality in the capital.

“In compliance with the order issued by CAQM, the parking fees (off-road/indoor) have been enhanced to twice the existing rates for NDMC-managed parking till the revocation of Stage-II of the GRAP with effect from October 29,” a senior NDMC official told PTI.

The development comes as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) enforced Stage-II (‘Very Poor’ Air Quality) measures across Delhi-NCR after the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed an increasing trend, touching 302 at 7 pm on Tuesday.

NDMC currently manages 126 parking sites

The official said NDMC currently manages 126 parking sites — including 99 off-road, three indoor/multi-level car parks and 24 on-street sites.

“A total of 102 parking sites will be affected after the enhancement of the parking fee decision,” the official added.

Parking for four-wheelers will now cost Rs 40 per hour

Under the revised structure, parking for four-wheelers will now cost Rs 40 per hour instead of Rs 20, while two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 per hour. Bus parking fees have been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 300 per hour.

The notice clarified that the enhancement will not apply to on-street parking sites and monthly pass holders, as those rates are already on the higher side.