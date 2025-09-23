Navaratri: At least 200 people fall ill after consuming 'Kuttu atta' in Delhi; police alert food department People from areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar had visited the emergency ward with complaints of vomiting.

New Delhi:

At least 200 people fell ill after consuming 'Kuttu Atta' (buckwheat flour) during Navaratri at several places in the national capital, said Delhi Police on Tuesday. The affected individuals are complaining of vomiting and stomach pain, and they are currently receiving treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

The affected individuals reside in different areas of North West Delhi, including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar. According to the police, the buckwheat flour was not purchased from a single store.

Police alert the food department

The Jahangirpuri Police Station at 6.10 am today received the information that a large number of people are reporting uneasiness after consuming Kuttu atta. "Upon enquiry at BJRM Hospital, Dr Vishesh Yadav, CMO, informed that around 150–200 persons from areas including Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park, Samaypur, Bhalswa Dairy, Lal Bagh, and Swaroop Nagar had visited the Emergency Ward with complaints of vomiting," the police said in a statement.

"Acting promptly, local shopkeepers, vendors, and residents are being sensitised through beat staff and public address systems. The matter has also been communicated to the Food Department for further necessary action," it added.

Police have begun investigating the incident. No formal complaint has been lodged with the authorities yet.

Navaratri 2025

Navratri is one of India's most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, observed with nine days of fasting, devotion, and cultural rituals. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, also known as Navdurga. Devotees observe fasts, perform puja, and participate in cultural festivities like garba, dandiya nights, and Durga Puja pandals.

Food holds a special significance during this period, as devotees avoid grains, wheat, rice, and lentils, opting instead for vrat-friendly alternatives. Two of the most popular flours used during Navratri fasting are Kuttu ka Aata (buckwheat flour) and Singhara ka Aata (water chestnut flour). These flours are not only gluten-free but also nutrient-rich, making them ideal for fasting recipes like puris, pakoras, and rotis.

This year, Shardiya Navratri begins today (Monday) with the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana and worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of Navdurga. Devotees across India are observing vrat, setting up the kalash during the shubh muhurat, and offering prayers to seek the blessings of strength and purity. The festival will conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.

