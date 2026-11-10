Namo Yamuna River Safari begins in Delhi today: Check route, ticket price, timings and other details

Delhi is set to get a new river tourism attraction as the Namo Yamuna River Safari begins operations on Tuesday, November 10. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the capital's first recreational river cruise service, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also scheduled to attend the event.

The initiative aims to bring people closer to the Yamuna and create new opportunities for river-based tourism and recreational activities in the capital. The cruise service will operate along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the river, allowing passengers to experience the Yamuna from the water. The Yamuna has been declared National Waterway-110 under the National Waterways Act, 2016. The development of a recreational cruise service along this stretch is being seen as a step towards exploring the river's potential for tourism and boating.

CM Rekha Gupta announces launch of Namo Yamuna River Safari

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the announcement on social media, describing the river cruise as a new experience for Delhi residents. "Yamuna River Cruise is all set to give Delhi a completely new experience! Today, along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, we are launching the Yamuna River Cruise service," she wrote.

She added that the initiative would bring people closer to the Yamuna, create new recreational opportunities and give Delhi's riverfront a new identity.

Namo Yamuna River Safari: Route, distance and ticket price

The Namo Yamuna River Safari will connect Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering approximately five kilometres. The journey is expected to take around 40 minutes.

Here are the key details of the service:

Name: Namo Yamuna River Safari

Route: Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur

Distance: Approximately 5 km

Duration: Around 40 minutes

Timings: 9 am to 9 pm

Ticket price: Rs 500 per person

Passenger capacity: Up to 30 passengers per cruise

Ticket booking: Online through the Delhi Tourism website

Why has the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch been chosen?

The Yamuna in Delhi is broadly divided into two stretches. The first runs from Palla to Wazirabad and covers approximately 26 kilometres. According to the information provided, this stretch has a more consistent water flow and relatively cleaner water. The second stretch runs from the Wazirabad Barrage to the Okhla Barrage and covers around 22 kilometres. Several drains discharge into this section, including the Najafgarh drain, contributing to the pollution in the river.

The Namo Yamuna River Safari is being introduced on the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur section, which falls within the broader Palla-Wazirabad stretch.

Cruise underwent trial run last month

Ahead of the launch, the cruise vessel underwent a trial run last month in the presence of senior officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and the Delhi government. According to an official statement, the initiative was launched by IWAI, which functions under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The project aims to promote sustainable inland water transport and explore the role of waterways in urban mobility and tourism infrastructure.

The cruise vessels will be powered by electricity, with the initiative expected to demonstrate the potential of cleaner water-based transport while adding a new recreational attraction to the National Capital Region. The service is also expected to encourage greater public engagement with the Yamuna and offer residents and tourists a different way to experience the river.

Also read:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's big announcement: Officials to face action if government work is delayed