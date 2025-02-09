Mustafabad's name will soon be changed to Shiv Vihar or Shivpuri, declares BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Mohan Singh Bisht, the newly elected BJP MLA from Mustafabad, on Sunday said that the name of the area would soon be changed to Shivpuri or Shiv Vihar. He won the seat by defeating AAP candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan by 17,578 votes.

He said, 'The official data says that Muslims are 45 per cent but wherever I have travelled, I have seen that Muslims are 60 per cent and Hindus are 40 per cent. We will conduct a census and also change the name of the area from Mustafabad to Shiv Vihar or Shivpuri."

Reported by: Anamika