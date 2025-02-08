Saturday, February 08, 2025
     
Mustafabad, Delhi Election Results Live 2025: Election Commission begins vote counting

Mustafabad, Delhi Election Results Live: The constituency is witnessing a three-way contest between AAP’s Adil Ahmed Khan, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht, and Congress’ Ali Mehdi.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 11:15 IST, Updated : Feb 08, 2025 8:03 IST
Mustafabad Results Live
Image Source : INDIA TV Mustafabad Results Live

Mustafabad Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The vote counting for the Mustafabad Assembly has begun. Polling for all 70 assembly constituencies took place on February 5, and one of the most closely watched battles is unfolding in Mustafabad. The seat is witnessing a three-way contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Mustafabad Assembly Constituency: Candidates and Key contest

Mustafabad, a Muslim-majority seat, was won by Haji Yunus of AAP in the 2020 elections. The constituency falls under East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where in the 2024 general elections, BJP’s Harsh Malhotra defeated AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) by 93,663 votes.

Key candidates in Mustafabad

  • AAP: Adil Ahmed Khan
  • BJP: Mohan Singh Bisht
  • Congress: Ali Mehdi

Mustafabad Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

• 2020 Assembly Elections: AAP’s Haji Yunus won with 98,850 votes (53.20%), defeating BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan, who secured 78,146 votes (42.06%).

• 2015 Assembly Elections: BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan won with 58,388 votes (35.33%), defeating Congress’ Hasan Ahmed, who received 52,357 votes (31.68%).

Mustafabad Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year  Candidate  Party Total Vote
2020  Haji Yunus AAP 98850
2015  Jagdish Pradhan BJP  58388
2013  Hasan Ahmed INC  56250
2008  Hasan Ahmed INC  39838

 

 

