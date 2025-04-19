Mustafabad building collapse: Death count rises to eight, rescue operation on in Delhi's Shakti Vihar | Video Mustafabad building collapse: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said this was what is referred to as a 'pancake collapse'. It was a particularly dangerous type where chances of survival are minimal.

A four-storey residential building collapsed around 3:00 am on Saturday (April 19) in the Mustafabad area of northeast Delhi. The building crashed down like a stack of cards, trapping several people under the rubble in Gali number 1 of Mustafabad. The death count rose to eight with several people still trapped inside, said officials.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies continued a search and rescue operation today.

The eight confirmed deceased include Chandni (23,), Danish (23,) Naved (17), Reshma (38) and four others. Five individuals- Shahid (45), Rehana (38), Ahmed (45), Tanu (15), and Zeenat (58), remain admitted for treatment. Six others--Chand (25), Shan (4), Sanya (2), Neha (19), Alfez (20), and Aliya (17)- have been discharged after receiving medical care.

Delhi CM orders probe in Mustafabad building collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered a probe into the building collapse in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad in which at least four people were killed and several others remain trapped under debris. Gupta said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and other agencies are engaged in relief and rescue efforts.

An official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) highlighted the challenges of the rescue operation and said that the area is congested. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) NDRF Mohsen Shahedi told media, "According to information received from locals, around 12 people are still trapped. Our NDRF team and other agencies are engaged in rescue work. This is a congested area and we are facing difficulties in the movement of heavy machinery; we hope we will be able to save lives...".

Meanwhile, Delhi Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht today announced that appropriate compensation will be provided to the family of the deceased.Bisht, an MLA from Mustafabad, told media that such incidents have "exposed" the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and claimed that he had warned about the possibility of an accident during his recent visit to the area.

After visiting the spot, he said, "Three months ago, when I won the elections, I was in this area. I had said at that time that this building could cause an accident. I have told the Delhi LG (VK Saxena) and MCD commissioner that action should be taken against the officials for their negligence".

He alleged that many accident-prone buildings are in Mustafabad and said power companies are not supplying electricity to the poor.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)