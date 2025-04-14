Murder, parole jump, and a new family: Ex-armyman who killed wife caught after 20 years on the run The man identified as Anil Kumar Tiwari is a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi village and had killed his first wife in May 1989 by strangling her and then setting her on fire.

A former Army personnel, absconding for 20 years after jumping parole while serving a life sentence for killing his wife, has been arrested from his native village in Madhya Pradesh, a Delhi Police official said. While evading arrest for more than two decades, the now 58-year-old remarried and went on to have four children.

The man identified as Anil Kumar Tiwari is a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi village and had killed his first wife in May 1989 by strangling her and then setting her on fire, the police said in a statement. However, he had tried to guise her death as suicide but was unsuccessful in doing so and was convicted to jail-term for life jail term in 1989.

In 2005, Kumar was granted a two-week parole by the Delhi High Court but he jumped parole and fled. But his two decades of escape from prison came to an end this month, when the Delhi Police's Crime Branch finally apprehended him from his native village on April 12.

Did not leave any digital trail to evade arrest: Kumar

The police said that Tiwari, who used to work in the Indian Army's Ordnance Corps as a driver, had been evading arrest by avoiding mobile phones, dealing only in cash and frequently changing his residence and job.

"In November 2005, Tiwari was granted an interim suspension of sentence for two weeks, during which he absconded. The Crime Branch formed a special team to trace him. Inputs suggested his presence in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and later near his village in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. The team conducted ground-level verification and finally apprehended him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said.

The 58-year-old, during his interrogation, confessed to having been constantly on the move and working as a driver in various cities. He revealed that he ensured no digital or financial trail was left behind by carrying out only physical transactions. He said that he remarried and now has four children from his second marriage.

