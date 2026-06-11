Most-wanted gangster Venkatesh Garg arrested at Delhi Airport after extradition from Georgia

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough for law enforcement agencies, the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested most wanted gangster Venkatesh Garg at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after successfully securing his extradition from Georgia. Garg, who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was among the STF's most wanted criminals. He is accused in more than a dozen criminal cases, including murder, robbery and extortion, registered across Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh. According to officials, the gangster had been operating an organised extortion network from Georgia after fleeing India. He was brought back to the country on Thursday morning following the completion of extradition proceedings and was immediately taken into custody by the STF upon arrival.

Linked to BSP leader Harbilas Rajjumajra murder case

Investigators have also linked Venkatesh Garg to the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Harbilas Rajjumajra in Haryana. Following the killing, Garg allegedly escaped to Georgia, where he continued working for the Kapil Sangwan gang. Authorities claim that from overseas, he coordinated criminal activities, recruited shooters through social media platforms and operated an extensive extortion racket targeting individuals and businesses.

Indian agencies had tracked his movements for months before he was detained in Georgia in November 2025 based on intelligence inputs shared by authorities. Garg is a native of Narayangarh in Haryana's Ambala district.

How the Harbilas Rajjumajra murder unfolded

Harbilas Rajjumajra, a prominent BSP leader and businessman, owned the Radhe Farm banquet hall and was also involved in farming activities in Rajju Majra village. He had contested the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections but was unsuccessful.

On the evening of January 24, 2025, Rajjumajra was travelling in a car with his associates, Puneet and Jugal, when armed assailants opened fire on the vehicle near Narayangarh.

The attack left Rajjumajra dead, while Puneet also sustained gunshot injuries. Two days after the murder, Haryana Police conducted an encounter operation in Mulana and neutralised an accused identified as Sagar. However, Venkatesh Garg managed to evade arrest and fled abroad.

Allegedly ran extortion network from Georgia

After escaping India, Garg is alleged to have established and managed an extortion syndicate from Georgia. Investigators say he used social media platforms and encrypted communication channels to recruit shooters and coordinate criminal operations in northern India. His arrest in Georgia in November 2025 paved the way for extradition proceedings initiated by Indian authorities, ultimately leading to his return.

Accused to be produced before court

Following his arrest at Delhi Airport, the STF is expected to produce Venkatesh Garg before a court on Thursday. Officials are likely to seek extended police custody to interrogate him regarding his alleged involvement in organised crime, extortion operations, interstate criminal networks and the Harbilas Rajjumajra murder case. Investigators are also expected to examine his overseas connections and gather further evidence related to the syndicate he allegedly operated from Georgia.

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