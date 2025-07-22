Most-wanted criminal injured during encounter with police in Ghazipur The name of the accused criminal is Khem Chand (35) who is a resident of Seelampur area of North East Delhi. More than a dozen cases are registered against Khem Chand who was absconding for a long time.

Ghazipur:

One most-wanted criminal was on Tuesday injured during encounter with police in Ghazipur. The encounter broke out between the criminal and the special staff in the paper market of Ghazipur area of East Delhi. The injured criminal was taken into custody by the police and admitted to the hospital.

The name of the accused criminal is Khem Chand (35) who is a resident of Seelampur area of North East Delhi. More than a dozen cases are registered against Khem Chand who was absconding for a long time.

After getting the input of this criminal coming to Ghazipur area, the police had laid a siege after which the team of Special Staff asked him to surrender but he opened fire on the police party.

In the retaliatory action of the police, the team of Special Staff East Delhi injured him and arrested him.

(With inputs from Sanjay Kumar)