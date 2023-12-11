Money laundering case: Supreme Court adjourns AAP leader Satyender Jain's bail plea to December 14

Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP leader Satyender Jain is lodged in jail in a money laundering case.

Money laundering case: In a latest update to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyender Jain's bail plea in a money laundering case, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the matter for hearing on December 14. The matter was listed before the bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Justice Trivedi said that the matter has come in regular court. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Jain, urged the court to adjourn the matter as he said that he will have to mention this to the bench led by the chief justice. The court adjourned the matter with the direction that interim bail granted to Jain will continue till the next date of the hearing. Earlier the matter was partly heard by a two-judge bench of justices AS Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi.

What did the court say?

Justice Trivedi stated during the previous hearing that these aspects needed to be seen and that the interim order could not persist for too long. Senior Advocate Singhvi, however, had stated that the bench hearing the case was not assembling, therefore the interim decision could not be changed. Since other judges will be sitting in January, he had pleaded with the court to continue the matter in January. Jain has undergone surgery on July 21. The interim bail given to Jain on medical grounds is extended from time to time.

On May 26, the top court granted interim bail to Satyendar Jain for six weeks in the money laundering case but imposed various conditions including neither to talk with the media nor to leave Delhi without permission.

SC on interim bail

The apex court had also given Jain to choose any hospital of his choice for his medical treatment. The top court had made it clear that interim bail is considered in medical conditions. Jain has moved the top court seeking bail in money laundering cases. He has challenged the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. Satyendar Jain's lawyer had told the top court that he had lost 35 kg and turned into a skeleton due to this.

Former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case against him. On April 6, the Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Jain. The HC while dismissing the bail plea stated that the applicant is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence.

The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

