'Money Heist' inspired online trading scam busted by Delhi cyber police; 3 held The Cyber Police of Delhi’s North-East District have busted an online fraud gang that cheated people through a fake stock trading scheme. The gang tricked a man from Delhi into investing large sums of money by pretending to be part of a well-known financial firm.

New Delhi:

A major cybercrime unit in Delhi has uncovered a fraud syndicate that was cheating people through a bogus online trading platform. The case came to light after Rohit, a 32-year-old resident of Gokalpuri, complained that he was lured into investing in a fake “Direct Market Account” that promised high stock returns.

The accused had created a WhatsApp group posing as stock market experts and representatives of a reputed financial firm. They convinced the victim to invest money and later froze his account, demanding more funds by threatening to forfeit his entire investment.

Police crackdown and arrests

Acting on the complaint, a team led by Inspector Rahul Kumar, SHO of Cyber Police Station (North-East District), began investigating the digital trail. After gathering key evidence, police conducted multiple raids and arrested two suspects from Sector-49, recovering 11 mobile phones, 17 SIM cards, 32 debit cards, and other documents.

The arrested men were identified as:

Prabhat Vajpayee alias Amanda (22), resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Md. Abas Khan (24), resident of Imphal East, Manipur.

Based on their information, police later arrested their associate Arpit Mishra, alias Professor (25), from Siliguri, West Bengal. He is originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Three mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from him.

Inspired by a web series

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had learned their modus operandi for committing the fraud by watching an online web series ('Money Heist') about cybercrime. They then started cheating people using similar tricks.

What the police found

In total, the police recovered:

14 mobile phones

20 SIM cards

32 debit cards from different banks

Several fake documents and IDs used for online transactions.

Officials said the operation reflects how cybercriminals are becoming increasingly creative, using social media and messaging platforms to target victims.

Further investigation underway

The police are now tracing other members and accounts connected to the gang. They have also urged the public to be cautious of too-good-to-be-true investment offers online. Authorities advised citizens to verify any trading platform or advisor through official financial regulators before transferring money.