Minor girl found dead in Delhi’s Nehru Vihar, police suspect sexual assault A minor girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in northeast Delhi’s Nehru Vihar on Saturday. Initial medical observations indicated injury marks on her face and possible sexual assault.

New Delhi:

A minor girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in northeast Delhi’s Nehru Vihar on Saturday evening, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical findings. According to a senior police officer, a PCR call was received at Dayalpur police station around 8:41 pm, following which a team was sent to Gali No. 2 in Nehru Vihar.

“By the time police arrived, the girl's father had already taken her to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” the officer said. Doctors observed injury marks on her face and indicated the possibility of sexual assault, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Multiple teams formed to trace accused

The Delhi Police has constituted several teams to nab the suspect. Raids are being conducted not just in the city, but across Ghaziabad, Amroha, Meerut, and Aligarh, in coordination with local police units.

Further investigation is underway, and police are collecting forensic evidence and CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

(With PTI inputs)