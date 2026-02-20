Minor girl dies after car rams e-rickshaw in Janakpuri; grandmother says 'help plea went unanswered'

New Delhi:

A six-year-old girl lost her life and her grandmother was injured after the e-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car and overturned in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area. Police have seized the car involved in the accident and arrested the driver.

Recounting the tragic incident, the grieving grandmother said she had been on her way to drop the child at school, as she did every day, when the accident occurred.

"I had boarded the e-rickshaw with my granddaughter and we were on our way to her school. It was an ordinary morning. Suddenly, a speeding car rammed into our rickshaw with tremendous force. Before I could understand what had happened, I was thrown onto the road," she said.

She said that her granddaughter was lying in a pool of blood and no one from the bystanders turned up to help them.

"When I opened my eyes, I was lying on the ground. My granddaughter was lying beside me. My hand was soaked in blood. I was in shock and pain, but all I could think about was her. I begged a car driver, who was standing there watching us, to help and take the child to the hospital. Instead of helping, he ran away. I don't remember if it was the same car which hit us," she alleged, breaking down,” she said recalling the harrowing experience.

The victim’s mother said a staff member from the hospital witnessed the accident and informed her about the same. She said the people had gathered at the scene but no one came forward to help. She also said the car that collided with the e-rickshaw was at a very high speed.

About the incident

Police said they received a PCR call on the morning of February 17 about an accident involving a minor girl and an old lady. The call came from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

The injured girl and her maternal grandmother, Mercy Xavier (57), who lives in Lajwanti Garden, were first taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital for treatment. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, they were later referred to a higher medical facility in Dwarka.

Police said the girl died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.