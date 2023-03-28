Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: MEA's Deputy Secy robbed as thief breaks car's window to steal laptop & other belongings

Delhi crime: A top-level government official had to bear the brunt of the increasing crime rate in the national capital as the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs was robbed of his official laptop, diplomatic passport besides other belongings in South Delhi on Monday evening (March 27).

According to police, a call was made at KM Pur police station regarding the theft from a car after breaking the window's pane.

"The police staff reached the spot which was opposite AIIMS gate number- 2, near the subway. The complainant, a resident of Greater Kailash stated that he works at the Ministry of External Affairs as Deputy Secretary (Legal Officer) and while returning from office, he saw a person lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg (INA Market) towards South Extension," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Thief breaks car's windowpane to loot items

The police officer further said, "He parked his car on the roadside and called the PCR for help. Then, the PCR van took away the said person from there when he returned, he found his car's windowpane was broken and his official Laptop, two mobile phones, his diplomatic passport, official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and Rs 7,000 cash were missing."

The DCP further said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to nab the culprits.

(With inputs from IANS)