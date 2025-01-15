Wednesday, January 15, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. MCOCA case: Delhi court denies bail to AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan

MCOCA case: Delhi court denies bail to AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan

MCOCA case: Delhi police on January 8 had opposed his bail plea saying he was a "facilitator" in the organised crime syndicate.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Jan 15, 2025 15:45 IST, Updated : Jan 15, 2025 15:51 IST
Naresh Balyan (Centre)
Image Source : PTI Naresh Balyan (Centre)

MCOCA case: Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan. The judge on January 9 reserved the order on the application after hearing arguments from the accused and the prosecution. Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case. 

Police urged the court to dismiss Balyan's bail plea in the MCOCA case. If bail was granted, police said, Balyan could influence witnesses, destroy evidence and hamper the ongoing investigation.

"They (witnesses) have confessed that accused Naresh Balyan is facilitator/conspirator in the organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan and he has provided money to one of member of syndicate after commission of crime for expenses during evading his arrest," special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh argued. The prosecutor cited 16 FIRs lodged against the alleged syndicate members in various parts of Delhi and claimed it had "created the havoc in the society and has amassed huge illegal wealth".

 

Related Stories
Fact Check: Did Ramesh Bidhuri advocate for driving out UP-Bihar people from Delhi? | Know Truth

Fact Check: Did Ramesh Bidhuri advocate for driving out UP-Bihar people from Delhi? | Know Truth

Delhi Assembly Election: CM Atishi files nomination papers from Kalakji seat | Video

Delhi Assembly Election: CM Atishi files nomination papers from Kalakji seat | Video

Delhi Police files four FIRs against AAP over alleged defamatory posts on PM, Home Minister

Delhi Police files four FIRs against AAP over alleged defamatory posts on PM, Home Minister

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement