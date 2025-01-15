MCOCA case: Delhi court denies bail to AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Naresh Balyan (Centre)

MCOCA case: Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan. The judge on January 9 reserved the order on the application after hearing arguments from the accused and the prosecution. Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case.

Police urged the court to dismiss Balyan's bail plea in the MCOCA case. If bail was granted, police said, Balyan could influence witnesses, destroy evidence and hamper the ongoing investigation.

"They (witnesses) have confessed that accused Naresh Balyan is facilitator/conspirator in the organised crime syndicate of Kapil Sangwan and he has provided money to one of member of syndicate after commission of crime for expenses during evading his arrest," special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh argued. The prosecutor cited 16 FIRs lodged against the alleged syndicate members in various parts of Delhi and claimed it had "created the havoc in the society and has amassed huge illegal wealth".