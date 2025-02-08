Matia Mahal Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Will Shoaib Iqbal's son Aaley Mohammed Iqbal win this seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Matia Mahal Assembly Election Results 2025

Matia Mahal Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting for 70 seats of Delhi Assembly is set to begin today, February 8. Matia Mahal is one of the key constituency of Delhi Assembly and has been a stronghold of Shoaib Iqbal, who is a six-time MLA from the seat. However, this time his son Aaley Mohammed Iqbal is contesting from the seat on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. He competed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Deepti Indora and Congress party's Asim Ahmad Khan. Stay tuned to this space to catch all the live and latest updates about leading and trailing candidates.

Key candidates in 2025 Assembly Elections

The seat will witness a contest between the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress. While the AAP has fielded Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, the son of six-term MLA Shoaib Iqbal, the Congress has fielded Asim Ahmad Khan. The BJP has fielded Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal.

The seat has been a stronghold of Shoaib Iqbal. He has been an MLA from various parties since 1993, except between 2015 and 2020, when he was defeated by Asim Ahmed Khan. When he lost, he contested on a Congress ticket while Asim Khan was an AAP candidate. In 2020, Iqbal joined AAP and won the seat again. However, the BJP's vote share on the seat has seen a rise with every election, which makes it a major contender for the seat.

What happened in 2015 and 2020 elections?

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Asim Ahmed Khan won the Matia Mahal seat with a margin of 26,096 votes. He was polled 47,584 votes with a vote share of 59.23 per cent. He defeated Congress candidate Shoaib Iqbal, who got 21,488 votes (26.75 per cent). BJP candidate Shakil Anjum Dehlvi stood third with 9,105 votes (11.33 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 80,335.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal won the Matia Mahal seat with a huge margin of 50,241 votes. He was polled 67,282 votes with a vote share of 75.96 per cent. He defeated BJP's Ravinder Gupta, who got 17,041 votes (19.24 per cent). Congress candidate Mirza Javed Ali stood third with 3,409 votes (3.85 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 88,570.