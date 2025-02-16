Massive rush, unruly passengers at Delhi station day after stampede as chaos continues

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station.

As the national capital deals with the tragic stampede that occurred at the New Delhi Railway Station late on Saturday night, leaving at least 18 dead and several injured, a massive crowd was seen flocking to platform 8 of the Railway station, a day after the incident. The platform was jam-packed with passengers even before the arrival of the Shramjeevi Express train which was going from New Delhi to Rajgir.

RPF personnel struggled to control and manage the crowd as people tried to enter the train by climbing over each other. Ground reports suggested that RPF personnel resorted to stringent measures to manage the crowd.

Several trains were cancelled in view of the deadly stampede, out of which seven were enroute to Prayagraj where the Mahakumbh is taking place.