Massive fire erupts in a building in Delhi's Seelampur area, one wall collapses | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A sudden fire erupted in a building located in the Seelampur area, prompting an immediate response from multiple fire teams. As per details, fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse the flames are still underway as officials work to bring the situation under control. Speaking to news agency ANI, fire officer Ravindra Singh said the fire has been almost brought under control.

"11-12 fire tenders are engaged in extinguishing the fire. One wall has collapsed. There are cracks in the walls at several places, due to which precautions are being taken," Singh added. No casualty has been reported so far.

Back-to-back fire incident in the region

This is the second such incident in the last two days in the region. Earlier on Sunday, a huge fire had broken out at a cloth shops in Old Seelampur. "We received a call at 4.22 pm regarding a fire at a cloth shop in Old Seelmapur's Shanti Mohalla area. Initially, we had sent four fire tenders. But the fire spread to other shops too. We sent more than 30 fire tenders to douse the flames," the officer had said.

Azaz Ahmed Ansari, a shop owner, had said that the fire started from his cloth shop and the fire engulfed many other shops as well. Police then cordoned off the area and launched further investigation into the matter.

