Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Najafgarh area, four workers injured | Video

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Nangli Sakrawati Industrial Area in Delhi's Najafgarh on Saturday. Around seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control. Four workers were left injured in the fire and are undergoing treatment, the Delhi Fire Services said.

Visuals from the spot showed thick black smoke emerging out of the charred factory and fire tenders were seen carrying out dousing operations.

The fire reportedly triggered a blast at the namkeen factory, officials said, adding that a call regarding the blaze was received at around 8 am in the morning.

A Delhi Fire Service official said that it was a two-storey building and the fire broke out on the ground floor. The workers were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he said.

Fire breaks out at JNU hostel

On Friday night a fire broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Godavari Hostel, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported in the blaze. Videos shared by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) showed flames and smoke billowing from an electrical panel board.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said a fire broke out in an air-conditioning unit. "We received a call at 10.18 pm. It was a minor fire in electrical equipment. One fire tender was rushed to the site, and it took 15 minutes to douse the flames," a DFS official said. There was no immediate response from the JNU administration.

In a post on X, JNUSU president Dhananjay blamed the incident on "poor safety measures" at the hostels. "The JNU administration and vice chancellor have pushed JNU students into the jaws of death. The fire in Godavari Hostel is proof of this," he said.

"The JNUSU has repeatedly raised concerns about the safety and renovation of hostels with the administration, but the response has always been that the government is not providing funds," the students' union president said.

(With inputs from PTI)