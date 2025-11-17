Massive fire breaks out at Pizza shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar metro station | VIDEO Massive fire breaks out at Pizza shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar metro station

New Delhi:

A massive fire erupted at a pizza outlet near Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar metro station on Tuesday. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and are currently working to bring the blaze under control. In a video shared by news agency PTI, the signage of ‘Rominus’ Pizza shop can be seen at the site. Further details about the cause of the fire and any injuries are still awaited.