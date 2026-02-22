Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at four-storey clothing factory in Seelampur, 30 tenders deployed | VIDEO

New Delhi:

A ferocious fire erupted in a clothing store on Old Seelampur's bustling streets in Delhi around 4:22 pm on Sunday (February 22), rapidly devouring an entire four-storey building. What began in the ground-floor showroom spread like wildfire to the upper levels, where multiple ready-made garment manufacturing units operated for various companies. Narrow alleys severely hampered access, allowing fire tenders to arrive one by one, turning a routine afternoon into a frantic battle against flames.

Firefighters' uphill fight amid dense smoke

Fire department received the alert promptly, dispatching 18 fire engines initially, later surging to 30 as the blaze intensified. The towering inferno, fuelled by highly flammable fabrics and stacked inventory, resisted control efforts for hours, with thick black smoke billowing over the neighborhood. Ground floor housed retail displays, while the three upper floors buzzed with sewing machines and cutting operations- trapping heat and accelerating the spread across interconnected workshops.

Narrow escape for workers, one injured

At the time of the outbreak, over 15 workers toiled on the upper floors, but all evacuated swiftly, averting a potential mass casualty. One individual suffered burns and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses described panic as workers fled through smoke-choked stairs, crediting quick thinking for the safe exit amid the four-alarm blaze.

Cause unknown, containment battle rages on

Fire officers noted the building's congested layout and combustible materials as key challenges, predicting hours more to fully douse the flames. A shopkeeper on site lamented the loss of irreplaceable stock, while officials probe short circuits or unattended stoves as likely triggers. Recovery may take days, with local businesses bracing for economic fallout from the gutted landmark.