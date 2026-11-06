Massive fire at car showroom in Delhi amid Dhanteras rush, seven injured, several vehicles gutted

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out at a Kia car showroom in in south Delhi's Saidulajab area under Mehrauli police station on Friday afternoon. The blaze, which occurred on the day of Dhanteras left seven people injured, while around 15 others were rescued, police said. It is reported that the fire started at the showroom around 3:30 PM today, following which the fire department was alerted to the incident. Around 12 to 15 people were rescued from the top of the building, while four were rescued from the backside of the showroom, police said, adding that a total of six vehicles were impacted by the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire has been brought under control and a search operation is underway inside the building to ascertain whether anyone else is trapped or if there are any casualties, Deputy Magistrate Lakshya Singhal told PTI. "Around 3.45 pm, we received information that a Kia showroom opposite the metro station had caught fire. The fire department, police and other agencies were immediately mobilised. The SDM and the SHO also reached the spot," he added.

Around 12 to 15 people were rescued from the top of the building, while four were rescued from the backside of the showroom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said. Two women, who sustained injuries due to smoke inhalation, were immediately shifted to the hospital and their condition is reported to be stable, he said. Mehrauli Police Station Head Constable Sunil Kumar Saini told PTI, "When I saw, there was a lot of smoke here. So at first, I couldn't see anything in the smoke. And I went to the side and saw that there was a building next to the KIA showroom. We went to the building's top floor and pulled the rope from below with stairs attached to it. We rescued eight to ten people, including children, women and men."

Similar incident: Massive fire breaks out at Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh

A massive fire broke out at a shop at the Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh area in wee hours of the day after which as many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said officials on Friday. The huge blaze broke out at a shop located in the Puri Plaza of Block 13 at around 1.30 am, the fire department said, adding that additional water bowsers, lighting equipment and other emergency equipment were sent to the spot to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but no injuries were reported. Officials later categorized it as a 'medium category' fire, and said at least 40 to 45 shops were affected. They said the fire broke out in a shop dealing in batteries, and spread to upper floors gradually.

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Massive fire breaks out at Gaffar Market in Delhi's Karol Bagh; 27 fire tenders rushed