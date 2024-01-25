Manoj Tiwari targets AAP govt over alleged classrooms scam, claims tender norms tweaked for undue gain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari intensified his attacks on the Kejriwal government over an alleged classroom construction scam. In the latest allegation, Tiwari on Thursday said the tender for the construction was broken down into 16 tenders to keep the files with the AAP ministers.

"When the tender worth Rs 999 crore to make 7,180 classrooms was done, the project was broken down in 16 tenders of less than Rs 100 crore so that it does not go to any competent authority other than education minister and PDW minister. This was done so that the project doesn't move through LG (VK Saxena)," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

on Lokayukta notice to AAP ministers in Delhi.

Lokayukta issues notices to Sisodia, Jain in classroom 'scam': BJP

Earlier Delhi BJP leaders on Wednesday claimed that former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been issued notices by the Lokayukta in an alleged classroom construction scam.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from the Lokayukta office regarding the claimed notices.

The Aam Aadmi Party also called the BJP leaders' claims "defamatory" and said they were intended to "maliciously tarnish" the "worldwide highly appreciated" Delhi education model and the goodwill of senior leaders.

In a statement, the Delhi BJP welcomed the "issuance of notices" to Sisodia and Jain in the alleged classroom scam, a complaint about which was filed by North East Delhi MP Tiwari.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said former ministers Sisodia and Jain will soon face trial in this alleged scam.

Sisodia, former Deputy CM and education minister in the Kejriwal government, is currently in jail in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May 2022. He is out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court on medical grounds.

Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said the Lokayukta in his order on the complaint of Manoj Tiwari has found a prima facie case against Sisodia and Jain and thus issued notices to them.

(With PTI inputs)

