AAP ministers Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand likely to be allotted Sisodia, Jain's portfolios: Sources

AAP Govt in crisis: After Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the post of cabinet ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Tuesday, their portfolios are likely to be given to Delhi cabinet ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, sources said.

Reports also said that no new minister will be sworn in as of now.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said two new ministers will be appointed "very soon".

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was also handling charge of 18 out of 33 departments in the AAP government and Health & Family Welfare Minister Satyendar Jain, resigned from the Cabinet amid corruption allegations against them.

"The cabinet in Delhi is quite small and most of the important departments were handled by Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. To avoid being behind in terms of work, two new ministers will be appointed very soon," Bhardwaj said.

The Centre is "targeting" the state governments which is "working relentlessly for development", he alleged.

"It is very unfortunate for the entire country that leaders who were known and popular for their work, have been trapped. The Centre is targeting state governments which work hard and relentlessly for development," Bhardwaj added.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after hours of questioning over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22, while Satyendar Jain is already lodged in Tihar Jail in alleged money laundering case.

