Manish Sisodia: From radio jockey to NYT-fame minister to jail in corruption case

Manish Sisodia row: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and de facto number 2 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's professional career took a 180-degree-turn when he was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case.

Ironically, Sisodia was arrested at a time when he was relishing his best days. Sisodia, a celebrated education minister in Delhi, received international recognition for bringing about radical reforms in education sector in the national capital. Delhi government schools reportedly become a model for the education system. In fact, AAP tom-tommed quality education in Delhi during elections in and outside. Since AAP formed the government in Delhi, Sisodia's fame only saw a rise. He de facto become number 2 in the party. He is considered one of the best state education ministers India has ever seen. But, since irregularities in Delhi's excise policy were found, Sisodia hit headlines, perhaps, for the first time for the wrong reason.

From a reformist politician to an accused of corruption, Sisodia's career saw a dramatic law.

Here are the highlights of his career

It would be a surprise for many to know that Sisodia started his career as a radio jockey. After completing a diploma in journalism at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in 1993, he worked as a radio jockey hosting several programs like 'Zero Hour' on All India Radio in 1996. Sisodia had also made a short stint in media. He worked for Zee News as a reporter, news producer, and newsreader between 1997 and 2005. Sisodia, as an activist came to close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while working for NGO-Parivartan which was founded by the latter. Sisodia and Kejriwal founded 'Kabir'- a non-profit organization that used to hold public hearings with government officials and people. He was one of the key members of the group that drafted the Right to Information Act. Sisodia, along with Kejriwal, was a key participant in the Anna Hazare-led India Against Corruption movement 2011 that sought a Jan Lokpal bill. He was among the key members who formed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2012. Sisodia was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2013 from Patparganj constituency defeating BJP's Nakul Bhardwaj by 11,476 votes. In February 2015 election, he was again elected from Patparganj, winning over BJP leader Vinod Kumar Binny by over 28,761 votes. In 2020 election, he was elected from Patparganj constituency for the third time. During his tenure as the Delhi finance minister, the budget of UT has more than doubled in 7 years. As Delhi the educaiton minister, he made some transformative changes in the education system. Delhi government schools gained praise for quality education and modern facilities at par with private schools. He brought several initiatives in the field of Higher and Technical Education. Sisodia established three innovative new state universities- Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Delhi Sports University and Delhi Teachers University. In August 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet attaching the front page of New York Times featuring Manish Sisodia with a headline- “Our children are worth it”.

