Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Manish Sisodia shares 'first-morning tea of freedom' after 17 months in Jail

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, shared an emotional post on social media after being released from Tihar Jail, where he was held for 17 months in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2024 8:03 IST
Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy CM Seema Sisodia
Image Source : X/@MSISODIA Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, with his wife Seema Sisodia.

After his release from Tihar Jail on Friday, Manish Sisodia took to social media to share a morning selfie with his wife, holding a cup of tea. "First morning tea of freedom... after 17 months!" he wrote, reflecting on the joy of regaining his liberty. Sisodia expressed his appreciation for the freedom guaranteed by the Constitution, emphasising the importance of the right to live freely.

Supreme Court grants bail

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, citing his prolonged incarceration without trial as a violation of his right to speedy justice. His release came after 17 months behind bars in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, in which he was arrested by the CBI and later by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges.

Emotional reunion

Following his release, Sisodia visited the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remains in custody related to the same case. The visit was marked by emotional scenes, as Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, was moved to tears. Sisodia also sought blessings from Kejriwal's parents, expressing his gratitude for their support during his legal battle.

