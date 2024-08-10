Manish Sisodia shares 'first-morning tea of freedom' after 17 months in Jail

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MSISODIA Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, with his wife Seema Sisodia.

After his release from Tihar Jail on Friday, Manish Sisodia took to social media to share a morning selfie with his wife, holding a cup of tea. "First morning tea of freedom... after 17 months!" he wrote, reflecting on the joy of regaining his liberty. Sisodia expressed his appreciation for the freedom guaranteed by the Constitution, emphasising the importance of the right to live freely.

Supreme Court grants bail

The Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, citing his prolonged incarceration without trial as a violation of his right to speedy justice. His release came after 17 months behind bars in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, in which he was arrested by the CBI and later by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges.

Emotional reunion

Following his release, Sisodia visited the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remains in custody related to the same case. The visit was marked by emotional scenes, as Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, was moved to tears. Sisodia also sought blessings from Kejriwal's parents, expressing his gratitude for their support during his legal battle.