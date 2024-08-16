Manish Sisodia extends birthday wishes to Kejriwal, calls him 'a beacon in battle against dictatorship'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wave at supporters during a public meeting.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia wished a happy 56th birthday to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently jailed. Sisodia praised Kejriwal for his resilience in what he described as a fight against dictatorship in India. In a post on 'X,' Sisodia lauded Kejriwal as a “patriotic and revolutionary leader” who chose imprisonment over submission.

"Happy birthday to the chief minister of Delhi, my dear friend and political guru Arvind Kejriwal ji, who fought the toughest battle against the dictatorship going on in the country. We are proud to be soldiers of a patriotic and revolutionary leader who chose to go to jail rather than kneel before a dictator. Today the country's democracy is imprisoned in the form of Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

AAP’s celebratory events

The AAP plans to mark Kejriwal’s birthday with a series of events. Sisodia will begin a foot march in the evening to honour the Delhi CM. The party emphasised that Kejriwal's spirit grows stronger despite ongoing suppression.

Atishi’s support and Kejriwal’s legal status

Delhi Minister Atishi called Kejriwal a “revolutionary of modern India” and expressed confidence in his eventual release. She criticised the charges against him as false and expressed hope that Kejriwal would soon return to lead Delhi.

"Today is the birthday of Arvind Kejriwal, the revolutionary of modern India, who changed the condition of Delhi with his governance model. Gave new hope to the people of Delhi with his honest politics. Arvind Ji, who shaped the future of millions of people while fighting dictatorship, is today in jail in a false case. But truth will prevail and the favourite chief minister of Delhiites will come out," she said on X.

Kejriwal, who also serves as AAP's national convener, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scam. Although granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal remains incarcerated due to a related arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

