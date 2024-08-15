What Manish Sisodia said on Sunita Kejriwal's political future

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @AAP AAP leader Manish Sisodia meets Sunita Kejriwal after coming out of jail in Excise Policy case

Senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday lauded praises at Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for playing instrumental in keeping the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) connected with its supporters and the public amid her husband's imprisonment. Speaking in an interaction with media agency, Sisodia highlighted her "awesome" contribution, particularly during the party's campaigning efforts for the upcoming elections.

It is pertinent to note that after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case, Sunita Kejriwal stepped in to bridge the gap between him and the party. As quoted by the AAP leader, she was seen playing a vital role in AAP's campaign activities, not just in Delhi but also in Gujarat and Haryana, where she represented the party at various public events and rallies.

Sisodia, who was also arrested in the same case in February last year and recently released on bail, dismissed earlier media speculation that Sunita Kejriwal might assume the role of chief minister. He emphasized that while watching television during his time in prison, the exaggerated media predictions suggested that Sunita was on the brink of taking the oath as chief minister, which he found amusing.

Praising her as a "well-educated, well-behaved, and seasoned lady," Sisodia noted that her involvement came at a critical time for the party. "When her fighter husband was jailed, the party needed someone who could connect with the people, and Sunita became a credible, emotional voice for Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Sunita Kejriwal's active participation in the opposition alliance INDIA bloc's rallies, including addressing a significant gathering at Ramlila Maidan in March and participating in the "Nyay Ulgulan Rally" in Ranchi in April, was particularly noted by Sisodia. He expressed pride in how she communicated her husband's fighting spirit to the public.

When asked about her future political role, Sisodia suggested that her active involvement might wind down once Arvind Kejriwal is released from jail. "I think after Arvind ji comes out, this role could end. I don't think there is anything more to it," he stated.

