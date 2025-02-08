Mangolpuri Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP's Raaj Kumar Chauhan takes early lead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mangolpuri Assembly Election Results 2025

Mangolpuri Assembly Election Results 2025: Counting for 70 constituency seats in Delhi Assembly is set to begin today, February 8. One of the main constituencies among these 70 seats is Mangolpuri where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Rakhi Birla is the sitting MLA. However, the ruling party has fielded Rakesh Jatav as their candidate for the seat this time. He is in direct competition with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress candidates, Raaj Kumar Chauhan and Hanuman Chauhan respectively. It is constituency number 12 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under the North West Delhi district. Stay tuned to this space to get all the live and latest updates about the leading and trailing candidates.

LIVE Updates:

Counting of votes to begin shortly.

The counting of votes for the Mangolpuri constituency seat begins.

As per initial trends, BJP is leading on 14, AAP is ahead on 13 and Congress has opened its account with one constituency seat.

As per the early trends, BJP's Raaj Kumar Chauhan has taken lead over AAP's Rakesh Jatav.

Key candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated Rakesh Jatav as its candidate for Mangolpuri, replacing sitting MLA Rakhi Birla. The BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Chauhan and the Congress party has given the ticket to Hanuman Chauhan.

Mangolpuri Assembly Election Results in 2015 and 2020

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Rakhi Birla won the Mangolpuri seat by a margin of 30,116 votes. She was polled 74,154 votes with a vote share of 58.53 per cent. She defeated BJP candidate Karam Singh Karma, who got 44,038 votes (34.76 per cent). Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia stood third with 4,073 votes (3.22 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,26,028.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Rakhi Birla won the Mangolpuri seat by a margin of 22,699 votes. She was polled 60,534 votes with a vote share of 46.94 per cent. She defeated Congress candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan, who got 37,835 votes (29.34 per cent). BJP candidate Surjeet Kumar stood third with 27,889 votes (21.63 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,28,426.