Man, who threw woman off 5th floor for rejecting him in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, held from UP A man accused of killing a woman by pushing her off the fifth floor of a building in Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar after she rejected his marriage proposal has been arrested from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Taufiq, allegedly entered the victim’s house wearing a burqa before committing the crime.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested the prime accused in the murder of a young woman, Neha, who was allegedly thrown off the fifth floor of a building in Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area. The accused, identified as Taufiq, was absconding after the incident and was nabbed from Tanda in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh late Monday night.

Entered house wearing burqa, pushed Neha off terrace

According to police, Taufiq entered Neha’s house disguised in a burqa. Neha’s father alleged that when he confronted Taufiq, he pushed him aside and went straight to the terrace, where Neha was checking the water tank. A heated argument followed, after which Taufiq allegedly pushed her off the building. Neha was severely injured and rushed to GTB Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries despite medical efforts.

Victim considered him a brother; accused wanted to marry her

The family told police that Taufiq had known them for nearly three years and was treated like a brother. Neha and her sisters used to tie him rakhi every Rakshabandhan. However, in recent months, Taufiq began pressuring Neha to marry him, a proposal she clearly refused.

Harassment and threats in the lead-up to murder

Neha’s sister revealed that Taufiq had been harassing her for over a month, insisting on marriage and even issuing threats. Just days before the incident, Neha had confided in her mother about the harassment.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Taufiq worked on Mandoli Road in Delhi. After fleeing the crime scene, he was tracked and arrested by police teams from Rampur in a late-night operation.

