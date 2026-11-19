New Delhi:

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled an attempt by a man to forcibly enter Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport without valid travel documents, averting a potential security breach. The incident took place at the departure gate of Terminal 3, where CISF personnel on security duty spotted the man attempting to gain unauthorised entry into the terminal.

At around 3:05 pm on November 18, the man, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, approached Departure Gate 3A without valid travel documents. When on-duty CISF personnel ASI/Exe Kashinath Pramanik asked him to produce a valid ticket and identification, he ignored the instructions and attempted to forcibly enter the terminal building.

Acting promptly, the security personnel intervened and apprehended the person with assistance from the force's Quick Response Team (QRT).

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CISF caught man within seconds

According to the CISF, the individual was intercepted and brought under control within seconds of the attempted entry. The timely intervention and coordination between the personnel stationed at the departure gate and the QRT helped prevent the person from entering the restricted airport terminal without the necessary travel documents.

Sharing details of the incident in a post on X, the CISF said its personnel displayed exceptional alertness and acted swiftly after noticing the unauthorised entry attempt at the departure gate.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents," the force said.

"With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach. The swift and coordinated action reflects the alertness, professionalism and operational preparedness of CISF personnel in safeguarding airport security," the force said in its statement.

According to news agency ANI, during preliminary checking, a backpack containing personal identity documents (Aadhaar and PAN cards), a mobile phone, educational and sports certificates, and application forms for higher education and recruitment was found in his possession.

The individual's father was promptly contacted and informed of the incident. According to his father, the individual is reportedly struggling with substance abuse and is of unsound mind. He was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for joint interrogation, further legal action, and verification of his antecedents.

CISF nabs fleeing passenger at Delhi Metro station

Earlier in October, the CISF had caught a suspicious passenger at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station after he allegedly tried to flee during a baggage screening operation. Security personnel detected a dense, suspicious object on an X-ray machine during a routine baggage check, which led to further inspection. During the subsequent search, the passenger allegedly attempted to escape. A video of the incident was also surfaced wherein CISF personnel was seen chasing him and apprehending him near the station's exit gate.

During the inspection, security personnel reportedly recovered an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in the stitched portion of the passenger's undergarment. The passenger claimed to be a non-resident Indian (NRI) residing in Kuala Lumpur. However, the identity of the substance recovered from him has not yet been established.

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